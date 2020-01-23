Making sure everyone counts: Volunteers conduct annual homeless count

GARY — Deidra Jefferson never expected to be homeless, but she isn't looking for any handouts, she said.
After an abusive relationship and a stint in the Lake County Jail in 2019 for violating probation in 2011 fraud case, Jefferson fell into a deep depression because she was sleeping on a friend's couch and was unable to live with her 21-year-old daughter.
To cope, Jefferson — a veteran who served in the National Guard from 1994 to 1998 — began drinking and wore out her welcome at the friend's home.
"Nobody wants to be homeless," said the 40-year-old East Chicago native, who now stays at the Lydia's House shelter in Gary. "Homelessness is not a choice."
The loss of a job, domestic abuse, substance abuse — many things can lead to homelessness, she said.
"We're not looking for a handout," Jefferson said. "We're looking for a hand up."
Jefferson found that hand up at Sojourner House, which is helping her find permanent housing and connected her with an agency that provides job-seeking assistance.
She was one of several women at Sojourner House who spoke with volunteers for the annual Point In Time Homeless Count led by Continuum of Care Network of Northwest Indiana.
In all, more than 50 volunteers fanned out across northern Lake County on Wednesday to conduct the count, said Sharron Liggins, executive director of Continuum of Care Network of Northwest Indiana.
The annual survey helps housing advocates justify the need for more funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to bring more permanent and transitional housing to the Region.
Three supportive housing developments have opened in recent years in Gary, including the Veterans Village, Village of Hope and South Shore Commons.
Volunteers met over breakfast Wednesday at Veterans Life Changing Services, 501 W. Ridge Road in Gary, which for several years has served as a hub for the count.
They loaded bags with hygiene kits, hats and gloves and warm blankets into their cars to distribute to the homeless they expected to find.
Volunteers stopped at shelters and support agencies during the day and planned to ride with police into the late-night hours. With surveys in hand, they were urged to show those they encountered compassion and attempt to gather as much information as possible.
"We never want them to feel like we're judging them," Liggins said. "Make certain you tell them it's OK, we'll do what we can for you."
Overall homelessness has decreased in Lake County during the past 20 years, but more HUD funding to support housing is needed, Liggins said.
The annual count, conducted in January, is just a snapshot.
"We know there's more. We always know that this is just the tip of the iceberg," Liggins said.
In Lake County, volunteers counted 173 homeless individuals in January 2019, up from 155 in January 2018, according to an annual report released by the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.
Of the 173 people counted in 2019, 38 were children, 11 were between the ages of 18 and 24, and 124 were older than 24.
In Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties, which are combined under Region 1, a total of 188 homeless individuals were counted in January 2019, up from 163 in 2018.
Of the 188 people counted in 2019, 47 were children, 14 were between the ages of 18 and 24, and 127 were older than 24.
Results from this year's count likely won't be released until this summer.
Some may choose to be homeless because of mental health or other issues, but most don't, Liggins said. The goal is to reduce or eliminate homelessness among the population that wants housing.
"We want to make them happy and safe," she said.