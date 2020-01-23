Making sure everyone counts: Volunteers conduct annual homeless count

GARY — Deidra Jefferson never expected to be homeless, but she isn't looking for any handouts, she said.

After an abusive relationship and a stint in the Lake County Jail in 2019 for violating probation in 2011 fraud case, Jefferson fell into a deep depression because she was sleeping on a friend's couch and was unable to live with her 21-year-old daughter.

To cope, Jefferson — a veteran who served in the National Guard from 1994 to 1998 — began drinking and wore out her welcome at the friend's home.

"Nobody wants to be homeless," said the 40-year-old East Chicago native, who now stays at the Lydia's House shelter in Gary. "Homelessness is not a choice."

The loss of a job, domestic abuse, substance abuse — many things can lead to homelessness, she said.

"We're not looking for a handout," Jefferson said. "We're looking for a hand up."

Jefferson found that hand up at Sojourner House, which is helping her find permanent housing and connected her with an agency that provides job-seeking assistance.

She was one of several women at Sojourner House who spoke with volunteers for the annual Point In Time Homeless Count led by Continuum of Care Network of Northwest Indiana.