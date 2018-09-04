Subscribe for 33¢ / day
HOBART — A man was taken to a local hospital and his weapons were temporarily confiscated early Monday after a SWAT team responded to his home, police said.

Hobart police were called about 5 a.m. Monday to the 200 block of North Wabash Street for a report of a suicidal subject, Lt. James Gonzales said. Arriving officers helped a woman and children safely leave the home, he said.

Hobart police requested help from Northwest Regional SWAT, and a negotiator was able to persuade the man to exit the home.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation. Officers confiscated a gun and additional weapons from inside the home for safekeeping, police said.

