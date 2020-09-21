 Skip to main content
Man calls for help, later dies after being shot on Borman Expressway
breaking urgent

LAKE STATION — A 28-year-old man died after being shot on the Borman Expressway late Sunday, police said.

Twon Jones, whose residence was unknown as of Monday, was pronounced dead about 12:10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Indiana State Police responded about 11:30 p.m. to the expressway, near the Ripley Street exit ramp, after Jones reported he had been shot, police said.

Troopers found Jones inside a car parked against the shoulder at mile marker 15.2. He was bleeding and was initially unresponsive, police said.

Troopers administered first aid to Jones until medics arrived and transported him to St. Mary hospital, where he later died.

No one else was in the car with Jones, police said.

The interstate was closed for several hours as police inspected the scene. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Brian McCall at 219-696-6242.

