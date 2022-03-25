 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with dealing meth in Cedar Lake arrest, police say

  Updated
CEDAR LAKE — A man with prior drug-related arrests faces charges after police pulled him over in a Cedar Lake area known for recent drug activity, police said. 

Edward Zurawski, 35, of Portage, faces two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, according to a release from Carl Brittingham, Cedar Lake Police Department deputy chief. 

At 7:07 a.m. Saturday Officer Ben Tomko saw a grey Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in the 6800 block of West 128th Avenue.

Police said the neighborhood, which is near MacArthur Elementary School, is known for its recent drug activity. 

The officer pulled the vehicle over after noticing a license plate violation. 

Police said Zuraski was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia, and officers found evidence of him dealing methamphetamine. 

It was also found that Zurawski had been previously arrested in Cook County and Porter County for drug-related offenses. 

Zurawski was taken into police custody at the Lake County Jail. 

Edward Zurawski

 Provided
