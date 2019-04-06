GARY — A 19-year-old man died Wednesday after a possible accidental shooting, officials said.
Antonio Sessum, 19, of Gary, suffered a gunshot wound about 4:20 p.m. in an alley in the 4100 block of Broadway, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police.
Sessum was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police are investigating the shooting as accidental.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Thomas Decanter at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.