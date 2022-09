Man died after crash involving 1930 Ford coupe, officials say

LOWELL — A Kentland man died Sunday at a local hospital after he lost control of a 1930 Ford coupe and crashed into a ditch on 181st Avenue, just west of Lowell, officials said.

Gregory Johnson, 66, was the only person in the Ford when it crashed about 3:50 p.m. in the 10400 block of West 181st Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Lake County sheriff's police.

Johnson was traveling west on 181st Avenue, approaching Wicker Avenue at the time of the crash, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Witnesses told police the Ford appeared to be traveling normally before it suddenly jerked to the right, hit a guardrail, spun out and crashed into a ditch.

Johnson was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, where he was pronounced dead from multiple injuries, a coroner's release said.

His death was ruled an accident.

