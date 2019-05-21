HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A man died early Tuesday after a crash on U.S. 41, just north of Cedar Lake, authorities said.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, suffered blunt force trauma in the 12200 block of U.S. 41, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The death was ruled an accident.
Coroner's investigators were dispatched about 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead about 5:30 a.m. at the scene.
Further details about the crash were not immediately available.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department was investigating.
The Cedar Lake, Crown Point and Lowell fire departments assisted, a coroner's release said.
