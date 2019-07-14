HAMMOND - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a 59-year-old Chicago man fell into Lake Michigan along the boat docks at Hammond Marina and didn't resurface, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The man, identified as Harold Daniels, fell into the water around 11:45 p.m. and didn't resurface, the release states.
Members with Hammond Fire and the Lake County Marine Unit recovered Daniels. He was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond, where he was later pronounced dead, the release states.
The incident is still under investigation. Other agencies that assisted include Hammond Police, the Lake County coroner's office and the U.S. Coast Guard.