Several Rescued from apartment Building Fire

Several residents rescued from a fire at an apartment building complex in the 1100 block of Reyome Drive in Griffith early Wednesday morning.

 Jeff Dildine The Times

GRIFFITH — A 47-year-old man injured in an apartment fire died early Thursday, police confirmed.

Vita Bibbs, of Griffith, was declared dead about 3:50 a.m. at Community Hospital in Munster, the Lake County coroner said. His cause and manner of death are listed as pending.

Bibbs was taken to there for treatment sometime Wednesday morning after his unit caught fire at the Park West Apartments complex in the 1100 block of Reyome Drive.

Griffith Cmdr. Keith Martin said officers arrived at the scene about 2 a.m. and noticed smoke inside the building. Police then began to help residents evacuate, including a woman and her baby while waiting for fire crews. Neither suffered any injury, he said. 

Soon, firefighters were able to expedite the process, rescuing four additional people from their balconies and finding Bibbs.

Another resident also was taken to Community Hospital after first declining transport from medics. Martin said two officers were taken to Munster for evaluation, as well. Both have since been treated and released.

Martin said the fire and smoke damage appears to have been confined to Bibbs' apartment, which is on the first floor of the 12-unit building. Residents were able to return to their apartments later that Wednesday. 

Martin said a representative from the Indiana State Fire Marshal — who was on site with the American Red Cross — cannot "rule out that the origin of the fire came from the stove area in the kitchen." The investigation remains ongoing. 

