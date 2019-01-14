ST. JOHN TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old man died at a hospital Saturday after he suddenly drove off the road and hit a tree, officials said.
Joseph Saulys, of Dyer, was alone in the car about 9:45 a.m. when he suddenly drove off the road in the 9000 block of Sheffield Avenue and hit the tree.
Witnesses said Saulys was driving normally until the time of the crash, Lake County sheriff's police said.
Good Samaritans stopped to help him until emergency medical personnel and firefighters arrived and attempted life-saving measures, police said.
Saulys was taken to Franciscan Health Dyer hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 11 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation, police said.