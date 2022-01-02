Man dies in house fire in Calumet Township

CALUMET TOWNSHIP— A man was killed after attempting to save his dog from a house fire in Calumet Township early Sunday morning, according to Lake Ridge Fire Chief Mike Redd.

Reports of a house fire at 1503 East Elm St. came in just after 2:30 a.m. When the Lake Ridge Fire Department arrived on the scene, police told first responders the occupants of the home, a husband and wife, had made it out of the burning building, but that the husband had returned to get his keys and dog. The husband never returned from the house. A male body was found in the basement of the house in the early afternoon, Redd said. Officials are waiting to release the victim's identity pending confirmation from the Lake County coroner's office.

The two-story home collapsed in on itself, Redd said, and P&C Trucking was called in to assist with the excavation. The structure was leveled "to protect the safety of the community," Redd explained.

Lake Ridge was assisted by fire departments out of Griffith, Highland, Merrillville, Lake Hills and Gary. The Indiana State Fire Marshal was also on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown, Redd said.