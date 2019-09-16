{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - Police (Ford Interceptor)
THAYER — A 57-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on Ind. 55 Saturday evening, police say.

Dennis Smolek, of Crown Point, had been traveling north about 6:50 p.m. when his 2019 Harley Davidson veered off the road as he rounded a curve.

Smolek was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, where he later died at 7:48 p.m, according to the Lake County coroner. His cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma.

"Newton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the female driver of a blue sedan that may have witnessed the crash or have more information," Capt. Shannon Cothran said in a news release Monday. "This driver and vehicle were not believed to have been involved in the crash."

The driver of the blue sedan is asked to call Deputy Jack Fellmy at 219-474-5661.

Assisting agencies included Newton County EMS, Lincoln Township Fire Department, Indiana State Police and the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

