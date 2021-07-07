 Skip to main content
Man dies more than a week after crash
GARY — A 51-year-old man died last month as a result of a crash near the downtown U.S. Steel Yard, officials said.

Freddie Ortiz, of Gary's Miller section, died June 19 at the University of Chicago Medical Center from blunt force trauma in a crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. June 11 at East Fourth Avenue and Connecticut Street in Gary, a medical examiner's spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Gary police records show officers responded to a crash at the time at East Dunes Highway and Interstate 65.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

