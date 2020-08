Man dies trying to teach daughter to ride motorcycle, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — A Highland man died after crashing his motorcycle while teaching his daughter to drive it, police said.

Griffith police responded to Griffith Park Plaza about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found the injured 60-year-old man and his motorcycle, Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Police spoke with relatives and witnesses at the scene who reported the man was teaching his adult daughter, standing nearby, how to ride the motorcycle.

While riding northbound from the south end of the parking lot, the man struck a median, which threw him from the motorcycle. The bike then landed on top of the man. The rider was unconscious when police arrived, Martin said.

Medical personnel treated the man at the scene before transporting him to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he died from his injuries, Martin said.

Witnesses said the man was not traveling at a high rate of speed and weather conditions were clear and dry. Perimeter lights in the parking lot were also lit, Martin said.

