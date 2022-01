Man driving on toll road fires gun out of window in front of trooper, police say

LOWELL — A man was arrested after firing a gun while driving on an interstate in front of a state trooper, police said.

Julio H. Miramontes, 31, of Chicago, faces a felony charge of criminal recklessness with a handgun, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

At 3:00 a.m. Saturday a trooper was parked and watching traffic at the 2.5 mile marker on the Indiana Toll Road when he saw a car traveling in the westbound lanes.

As he was driving, Miramontes was seen shooting a gun out of the vehicle window, police said.

Immediately, the trooper got behind the vehicle and pulled it over. All of those inside the vehicle were taken into custody without incident, and a 9mm handgun was found, police said.

Lowell Post Criminal Investigations Division detectives were called to investigate and the area was closed for three hours. Two passengers were not charged, and they were released from the scene.

Miramontes was transported to the Lake County Jail.

Hammond Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Munster Police Department assisted ISP.

