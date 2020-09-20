 Skip to main content
Man faces auto theft charges after driving wrong way on street, police say

Steve Markopoulos, 41, of Hobart.

MERRILLVILLE — A 41-year-old Hobart man was arrested on auto theft charges after being found driving the wrong direction on a one-way street, Indiana State Police said.

Trooper Griffin spotted a grey Chevy Camaro driving the wrong way on Rhode Island Street, a one-way street, near U.S. 30 around 7:30 p.m. Friday and initiated a traffic stop by the Luke Gas Station.

It was determined the car may have been stolen after the driver, identified as Steve Markopoulos, didn't have the keys nor knew who the vehicle's owner was. Markopoulos was also wanted on an outstanding auto theft warrant, police said.

The Camaro's owner was contacted and he said he had last seen his vehicle while on his work break.

Markopoulos was charged with felony counts of auto theft and warrant for auto theft and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized entry of a vehicle, police said.

