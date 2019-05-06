LAKE STATION — A DeMotte man told Indiana State Police an unknown person kicked him out of his own car prior to a multi-car crash on Interstate 65 Sunday afternoon.
When police found Jesse R. Stamper, 43, walking along Liverpool Road here, however, he matched the description of a man involved in the crash who allegedly fled the scene.
The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the Interstate 94 junction.
Witnesses told police a gray Nissan was involved in the crash and a man, wearing red basketball shorts, a Chicago cubs shirt and hat had run from the crash.
Police found the car belonged to Stamper and he was a habitual traffic violator. Inside the car was an odor of alcoholic beverages as well as open containers of alcoholic beverages.
Stamper allegedly told police he had no knowledge of the crash and "some dude" drove his car, according to a press release from ISP.
Stamper allegedly became argumentative and uncooperative as police attempted to administer field sobriety tests. Police received a warrant for his blood and Stamper registered a 0.24 % blood alcohol content. The legal limit is 0.08 %.
Stamper was taken to Lake County jail and faces felony charges of habitual traffic violator, operation while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, public intoxication, false informing and leaving the scene of an injury crash.