Man flees on foot while officers search car during traffic stop, police say

GARY — As officers searched a vehicle, the driver fled, leading a foot chase Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Lake County Sheriff’s officers conducted a traffic stop at a gas station at Ridge Road and Grant Street in Gary, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Police stopped the vehicle for traffic infractions, including a cracked windshield and failure to signal. In addition, significant damage on the vehicle rose suspicions that the vehicle was involved in a recent crash, police said.

As officers searched the vehicle, the driver ran away on foot, fleeing southeast from the traffic stop, Martinez said. A police dog was used to search for the suspect, but he was not found in the area.

However, officers were able to identify the man and a warrant for his arrest is pending, in which the suspect could face multiple charges.

The investigation is ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

