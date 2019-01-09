HOBART — A man was found dead inside a trailer that burned early Wednesday at a property off Mississippi Street, police said.
Hobart firefighters found the man after extinguishing the flames, police Capt. James Gonzales said.
The Lake County coroner's office has not yet released the man's name.
A witness who lives in a house on the property told officers she awoke about 1:40 a.m., noticed light in the backyard and saw the trailer was on fire. She immediately called 911.
Police arrived and saw the trailer fully engulfed, Gonzales said.
Witnesses told officers their relative lives inside the trailer. The last time they saw him was Sunday when he left the house and entered the trailer, police said.
Witnesses said the man kept space heaters and an electric blanket inside the trailer.
Firefighters searched the trailer after putting the flames out and found the man.
The coroner's office said the cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.
The Indiana state fire marshal is assisting in the investigation, police said.
