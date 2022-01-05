Man found dead after house fire identified, coroner's office says

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A resident found dead after a house fire early Sunday was identified as a 55-year-old man, the Lake County coroner's office said.

Duane Trosper died after going back inside his burning home in the 1500 block of East Elm Street in Calumet Township, according to a coroner's release and fire officials.

Lake Ridge firefighters were dispatched to the home about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Fire Chief Mike Redd said.

Police officers, who were already on scene, told firefighters a husband and wife had made it out of the home safely, but the husband went back inside to retrieve a dog and his keys, Redd said.

The husband never came back out of the house, and firefighters found a man's body in the basement after extinguishing the flames, he said.

The two-story home collapsed during the fire and was demolished after the fire, Redd said. The blaze also melted siding on a nearby garage and neighboring home.

No firefighters were injured, Redd said.

The Indiana state fire marshal's office is assisting in the investigation.