Man found dead in Miller

GARY — An unidentified man was found dead in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood Sunday.
The man was found Sunday afternoon on the 8600 block of Juniper Terrace.
It's a wooded area on top of a dune just west of the Shirley Heinze Land Trust's Bayless Dune preserve and just south of the cluster of businesses that includes Beach Cafe and Flamingo Pizza of Miller less than a mile from the Lake Michigan beachfront.
The Lake County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene at 2 p.m. Sunday and the man was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m., according to a press release from Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey.
The man's identity, race and address were unknown.
The cause and manner of death remain pending, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Gary police did not immediately respond to messages.
The Gary Police Department and Lake County CSI assisted the Lake County Coroner's Office with the investigation into the death, which is ongoing.
