HAMMOND — A man found dead Tuesday inside a fenced area at a business has been identified as a city resident, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

John W. Berrisford, 27, died at the scene in the 6800 block of Alexander Avenue.

His body was discovered about 9 a.m. in a locked area of the property.

The cause and manner of death were pending further investigation. 

Hammond police said Thursday the death remained under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.

