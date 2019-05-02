HAMMOND — A man found dead Tuesday inside a fenced area at a business has been identified as a city resident, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
John W. Berrisford, 27, died at the scene in the 6800 block of Alexander Avenue.
His body was discovered about 9 a.m. in a locked area of the property.
The cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Hammond police said Thursday the death remained under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.
Alejandro Bautista
Alex Christopher Peterd
Alexandria Rose Rodriguez
Alonzo Kunta Jones
Andre Dushawn Bailey
Antquane Marcell Thomas
Brandon Owen Alexander
Brian Francisco Guzman
Clifton Jamel Thomas Sr.
Curtis Earl Howard Jr.
Dania Corral
Daniel Ray Allison
Darrin Joseph Porter
Darrion Michael Jackson
David Dashaughn Morris
David Eugene Jackson
Devan Matthew Landfair
Devon Raytonio Smallwood
Dora Roberta Josephine White
Douglas Bruce Roberson
Ed Merkel
Frederick Ryan Seniw
Gerardo Avalos-Corrales
Harmon J. Crews
James Johannes Strong
James Petner
Joseph Christopher Gasaway
Justin Francis Pernick
Justin Richard Oiler
Katie Lynn Panozzo
Kenneth Yuron Jones
Kevin John O'Connor
Kiarrah Denay Staeven
Kimberly Rose Greer
Kwamain Nicola Jones
Manuel Carlos Perez
Mario Luis Termini
Michael James Christensen
Michael Jeffery Keilman
Milton Augustine V. Sheets
Nathan Wamith Duke Kilburn
Philip Jeremiah Sabaitis
Robert Lewis IV
Roy Alexander Wade
Timothy Kitka
Timothy Robert Griggs
Willie Felton Jefferson Jr.
Zachary Jay Burnett