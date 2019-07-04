HAMMOND — An apparent "road rage" incident led to one man being fatally shot and another injured Thursday evening, according to police.
Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said witnesses told officers two vehicles were driving next to each other about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of 165th Street when one of the drivers began shooting at the adjacent car, hitting two men.
The driver then fled the scene westbound across the Illinois state line, Kellogg said. Both victims are believed to be about 18 years old.
"This is an active and ongoing investigation," Kellogg said. "More information will be made available as soon as it is viable to do so."
Anyone with information is asked to call Cpt. Zeke Hinojosa at 219-852-2971 or Sgt. Scott Jajowka at 219-852-2989.