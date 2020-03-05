You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man hit, killed by train while walking along tracks, officials say
breaking alert urgent

Man hit, killed by train while walking along tracks, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

GARY — A 41-year-old man was struck and killed by a train while walking along the CN railroad tracks late Tuesday in the area of 23rd Avenue and Bell Street, officials said.

Steven Nauta, whose address was listed as unknown, died from blunt force trauma at the scene in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Death on a dead-end road; NWI cops, coroner investigate

Gary police responded to the area about 10:50 p.m. to assist CN railroad police, records show. Nauta was a pedestrian, police said.

A CN spokesman declined to comment Thursday on the fatality.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts