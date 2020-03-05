Man hit, killed by train while walking along tracks, officials say

GARY — A 41-year-old man was struck and killed by a train while walking along the CN railroad tracks late Tuesday in the area of 23rd Avenue and Bell Street, officials said.
Steven Nauta, whose address was listed as unknown, died from blunt force trauma at the scene in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Gary police responded to the area about 10:50 p.m. to assist CN railroad police, records show. Nauta was a pedestrian, police said.
A CN spokesman declined to comment Thursday on the fatality.
