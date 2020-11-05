Man posts bond on charges alleging he shot at teen driver in St. John

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man posted a $5,500 cash bond Wednesday on charges alleging he fired a gun Oct. 30 in St. John, shattering a teenage driver's window and damaging her vehicle.
Railaun A. Cosey, of St. John, is not scheduled to enter a plea to the charges until his initial hearing, which was set for Nov. 18 in Lake Criminal Court.
A 16-year-old girl was driving just before midnight Oct. 30 in the area of 101st and Calumet avenues in St. John when she saw a man riding a bicycle as she stopped for a stop sign, Lake Criminal Court record state.
As the man passed, her driver's side window shattered and she thought the man threw gravel at the vehicle, according to court documents.
She told police she sped off and drove to Illinois before calling a relative for help. The car was struck five times by bullets, and police found 10 spent shell casings at the crime scene, records state.
Police arrested Cosey a day later in the area of shooting and found he had .22-caliber ammunition on him, the same type of spent ammunition found at the crime scene, St. John Police Chief Steven Flores said.
Police executed a search warrant at Cosey's home early Sunday and recovered more .22-caliber ammunition, record allege.
On Sunday night, police searched an area where a suspect was seen riding a bicycle and found a .22-caliber High Standard pistol in tall grass in a ditch area to the east of the shooting scene, Flores said.
