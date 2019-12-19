{{featured_button_text}}
MERRILLVILLE — A two-vehicle, rollover crash on Interstate 65 sent a man to the hospital Thursday morning, Indiana State Police said.

ISP Cpl. Eric Rot said the man had been driving southbound near U.S. 30 when his vehicle collided with another car about 8 a.m. and then flipped. It's not yet known what caused the crash. 

Rot said state troopers had to break the man's window to help him from the vehicle. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville. The other driver wasn't injured.

Rot said the right lane was temporarily closed while the crash site was cleared. It has since reopened.

