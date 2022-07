Man shot in Lakes of the Four Seasons

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — A 41-year-old man was shot Friday night, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Highland Court in Lake of the Four Seasons at about 10:50 p.m. Friday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, Martinez wrote in an email to the Times.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the incident.