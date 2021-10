Man who died after Hammond crash hit barrier, police say

HAMMOND — A man who died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in North Hammond struck a barrier, police said.

The man, who has been tentatively identified as Douglas Charles Jones, 53, of Warsaw, was involved in the crash about 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

Jones was driving a Toyota 4Runner, which sustained some damage in the crash, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash and nature of Jones' death was ongoing, he said.

The Lake County coroner's office said it was seeking information about Jones' immediate family or relatives.

Anyone with information for coroner's investigators is asked to call 219-755-3265.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.