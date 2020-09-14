 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who fled officers had toddler, 2 teens in car, police say
urgent

Man who fled officers had toddler, 2 teens in car, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
File, The Times

WINFIELD — A 23-year-old Illinois man arrested early Sunday after fleeing officers in a vehicle had a toddler and two other minors in the car during a chase, police say.

Police tried to stop the driver, a Sauk Village man, on suspicion of reckless driving and having fake license plates when he fled, Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said.

The driver led police into Hazel Crest, Illinois, where he crashed on someone's front yard, according to Ball.

Passengers in the vehicle included a 16-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 4-year-old.

No one was hospitalized.

Charges were being presented to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office Monday, Ball said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Crown Point's Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts