Man who fled officers had toddler, 2 teens in car, police say

WINFIELD — A 23-year-old Illinois man arrested early Sunday after fleeing officers in a vehicle had a toddler and two other minors in the car during a chase, police say.

Police tried to stop the driver, a Sauk Village man, on suspicion of reckless driving and having fake license plates when he fled, Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said.

The driver led police into Hazel Crest, Illinois, where he crashed on someone's front yard, according to Ball.

Passengers in the vehicle included a 16-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 4-year-old.

No one was hospitalized.

Charges were being presented to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office Monday, Ball said.

