Many power outages remain in wake of strong overnight storms; more foul weather predicted

Nearly 6,000 NISPCO customers were still without power early Tuesday morning as a result of strong thunderstorms moving through the area overnight, the company is reporting.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

"NIPSCO crews are working to assess damage, make necessary repairs and restore power as safely and quickly as possible," the company said in a prepared statement.

About 13,000 customers had reportedly been without power overnight.

Among the harder hit communities across the Region include East Chicago at 423 outages, Merrillville at 301, Hammond at 245, Michigan City at 228, Valparaiso at 189 and Gary at 175, according to NISPCO's online power outage site.

"We understand that any service outage is an inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during our assessment and restoration efforts," the company said.

"The forecast for today is predicting potential additional severe storms," according to NIPSCO. "Our crews will continue to be ready to respond to this anticipated weather."

Customers are encouraged to prepare by compiling a storm preparedness kit, which includes essential medicines, non-perishable food, water, flashlights, portable radio, extra batteries and a manual can opener.

Those experiencing a power outage can report it by texting "out" to 444111, visit nipsco.com/outages or download the NIPSCO app.

Customers are encouraged to avoid downed power lines, damaged poles or other hazardous situations.

"Every downed wire should be treated as though it is a live wire," the company said.

