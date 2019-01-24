GARY — As part of an aggressive push to bring in more business during Marquette Park Pavilion's off-season, the city has announced a new event at the pavilion: "Superhero and Princess Brunch on the Lagoon."
Marquette Park Pavilion, considered the city’s premiere wedding and event venue, has struggled for years to bring in business during its off-season.
To kick off the new initiative, the pavilion has invited all children from Northwest Indiana to the venue from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 for a day "of joy and fun," according to a city news release.
Boys and girls ages 12 and under are encouraged to dress up in costumes, along with crowns and capes, to look like their fairytale and legendary favorites.
"The fun will include a variety of activities, such as face painting, arts and crafts, interactive storytelling, a princess sing-along and dance-along, coloring and a best costume contest. There will also be appearances by well-known superhero and princess characters," the city said in the release.
Food choices will include pancakes, bacon, eggs, fruit, mac and cheese, corn on the cob, chicken tenders and more.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $32 per child. They are now available at Marquette Park Pavilion, at 1 N. Grand Blvd. in Gary and on Eventbrite: Superhero and Princess Brunch on the Lagoon.
All activities and contests are included in the entry fee for children. Vendors with children’s merchandise are also welcomed to participate at this event for a $30 fee.
Pavilion staff and Fuze catering are partnering with Albanese Candy Factory, Chick-fil-A, Chicagoland Popcorn, along with a host of other companies to bring this event to life, the city said.
Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Sponsorships range from $32 to $500.
For more information contact Kamishia Jackson at Marquette Pavilion 219-938-7362 or kjackson@ci.gary.in.us.