WHITING — The city put a huge exclamation point on the end of 2018 with the sneak preview opening Thursday of the Mascot Hall of Fame.
And if the elementary students invited in on Thursday to give the facility a test run are any indication, it is likely to be a big hit with kids and families and a frequent field trip destination.
Nathan Hale Elementary School kids offered shouts of excitement as they wandered through the shiny new three-story, 25,000-square-foot building at 1851 Front St.
Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said the Hall of Fame title is a bit misleading because it really provides a very hands-on, educational experience.
"It's an interactive children's museum with the theme of mascots," Stahura said.
Thursday was the first of three special media days, where members of the media, school administrators and teachers were invited to experience the exhibits and interview staff. It opens to the public Wednesday. The official grand opening weekend is April 5-7.
Nathan Hale School Principal Julie Pearson attended with her students and said the phrase "come see this" could be heard repeatedly as the kids explored the hall. It exceeded expectations, she said.
"It's so much better than what you could possibly have imagined," Pearson said.
She said one of the most popular features was a science exhibit that teaches how much it weighs to be a mascot, talks about nutrition and has participants check their pulse after dancing or moving as a mascot would.
Some other offerings include a Build-A-Mascot station, similar to the popular Build-A-Bear store, where guests can dress like a mascot and record a video.
There is also an arcade-like game where visitors you can practice shooting T-shirts from a cannon and into a crowd.
Orestes Hernandez, executive director for the Hall of Fame, said the venue is truly for children of all ages.
A corporate fundraising event was held Wednesday night, and Hernandez said he got a kick out of the reactions he heard as mascots were introduced and paraded down the steps in the hall as theme music played.
"I'm listening to grown adults around me get the giggles," Hernandez said.
He proudly showed the enormous inflatable heads of the 17 college and professional mascot inductees that hang down from the ceiling.
The inductees are also recognized with plaques and figurines and with a kiosk screen that provides bios.
Some of the inductees include local favorites Benny the Bull and Tommy Hawk, along with the Phillie Phanatic, Brutus Buckeye and Mr. Met.
A statue of the Phillie Phanatic greets patrons outside the entrance to the hall and on the hall itself is the gigantic face of it's mascot Reggy, who was on hand to greet the school children.
David Raymond, the original Phillie Phanatic, founded the Hall of Fame as an online presence and recalled how he did not know where Whiting was located when the city first reached out to him.
But after doing some research and learning of its history and popular Pierogi Fest, he saw it as a good fit for a hall built on fun.
"They've embraced a little bit of silliness and a little bit of wackiness as part of their brand," Raymond said.
Raymond plans to make frequent trips to the hall although he lives out east.
"We'll be producing events," Raymond said. "We've got all kinds of programming planned."
There is a $12 admission charge, while children two-years-old and younger can enter for free. Special pricing is offered for group events and field trips.
The Furitorium is the third floor event room that can 200 and has an outdoor patio with a view of Lake Michigan.
(L to R) Fifth graders Londyn Laseter, Jaslyn Mocado and Danica Haro dance like mascots wearing weighted vests to replicate the weight of a costume. Before and after dancing they can check their heart rates as part of the learning entertainment nature of the Hall of Fame.
(L to R) Fifth graders Londyn Laseter, Jaslyn Mocado and Danica Haro dance like mascots wearing weighted vests to replicate the weight of a costume. Before and after dancing they can check their heart rates as part of the learning entertainment nature of the Hall of Fame.
