Mask mandate gone, but not all South Shore riders onboard

GARY — Jennifer Buyck, who is visiting the country from France as part of research work involving area waterways, said Tuesday afternoon she and her family wore masks on their trip down from Chicago on a South Shore train.

But upon learning that a federal judge did away Monday with the mask mandate on airplanes and other public transportation, Buyck said she will not be putting her's back on during the return train trip.

"I'm very fed up with masks," she said from the South Shore train stop in the Miller section of Gary.

Buyck, who was on her way to the nearby Indiana Dunes National Park Miller Woods area, said she has dutifully complied with mask mandates over the past couple years in this country and back home in France during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The operator of the South Shore train announced Monday it was doing away with its mask mandate for passengers and employees in the wake of a federal court ruling striking down the national requirement for public transportation. The local mandate was lifted after receiving guidance from the Transportation Security Administration.

Passengers still can choose to wear a mask at stations and on trains, and free masks remain available upon request to a train crew member, service officials said.

The majority of the passengers boarding a westbound train Tuesday afternoon from the Miller stop wore masks, including Gary resident Michelle Palmer.

"I will definitely still be wearing mine," she said.

Palmer, who takes the train to Chicago each day for work, feels it's too early to be lifting the mask mandate.

"It's a safeguard to me," she said. "People should do what's best for them."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated state mask guidelines to match the federal court ruling, ending the requirement of masks on public transportation. Local government can establish their own set of policies to include the requirement of masks, according to the release.

“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,”Pritzker said. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

Illinois Department of Health Acting Director Amaal Tokars said, “IDPH is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and working with our local public health partners to keep the public informed. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes.”

The Metra commuter rail system said it would follow Pritzker's orders and keep the mask mandate for its riders, but later revised that to a mask optional policy following Pritzker's ruling.

"They remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. We are asking everyone to please be courteous and kind toward your fellow riders and understanding of their needs and choices. This has been a difficult period for everyone — let’s all do what we can to help each other on the way back.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule-making procedures that left it fatally flawed.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely across the country because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected in the lawsuit.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that federal agencies were still assessing the court decision Monday afternoon.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision,” Psaki said, “The CDC is recommending wearing a mask on public transit.”

In Indiana, 57% of the total 6.3 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Across the state line, 73% of the total 12.67 million Illinoisans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

