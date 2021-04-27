Masks required in Lake County government buildings through May 31

CROWN POINT — Face masks must continue being worn inside Lake County government buildings for another month.

Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, announced Tuesday all visitors to the Lake County Government Center, county courthouses, and other county government buildings must wear a face mask to enter through at least May 31.

County officials initially issued a mask mandate for Lake County government buildings April 1 after the governor's statewide face mask directive was changed into a mere recommendation.

But many retailers and other businesses across Northwest Indiana are likewise choosing to continue requiring face masks, for both employees and visitors, to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

