McKinley Masonic Lodge of Schererville (formerly of Hammond) celebrates its 100th anniversary on March 23 at the Schererville Masonic Temple, 330-68th Place.
Ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. with a rededication of the lodge's charter followed by a rededication of its cornerstone. The public is invited.
McKinley Lodge was chartered in March of 1919 from a petition by 71 members of Garfield Masonic Lodge in Hammond, Indiana, whose first Master (president) was Marcus Towle, the first elected Mayor of Hammond.
McKinley's first Master in 1919 was Merritt Metz, owner of the Metz Furniture Corporation in Hammond. Throughout the lodge's history, many outstanding men were members of McKinley Lodge: Don Powers (Community Hospital, Center for the Performing Arts, Hartsfield Village, etc.); Howard Cyrus, Cyrus Realtors; Clarence Tapper, Past Grand Master of all Indiana Masons and President of Calumet Federal Savings & Loan; Marcus Towle, nephew of Hammond's mayor –and others.
McKinley's first location was at 47 Muenich Court in Hammond. In 1984 it purchased the Schererville Church of God and has now invested over $250,000 in renovations and improvements.
Following the rededication ceremonies, people are also invited to a luncheon at the Patrician Banquet Center, 401 E. U.S. 30 in Schererville. To make reservations for the luncheon, call 219-384-4640.