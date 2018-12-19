Gary leaders are still pursuing plans for their own waste/recycling facility within city limits, calling into question the fate of one company’s controversial project proposed steps away from a charter school. The facility would take construction and demolition waste, known as C&D.
The Gary City Council rescinded its zoning approval for Maya Energy’s solid waste/recycling facility on Oct. 16 on the grounds the company’s representatives allegedly misled city leaders on what the project ultimately would be.
The company’s application to the city, submitted more than two years ago, noted it plans to build a recycling facility in Gary’s Glen Park section. But a subsequent solid waste facility permit application to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management notes they would also be accepting unrecyclable waste and C&D debris, Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said.
“For them to say they were looking at C&D materials, if we had known that early on, I don’t know if we would have been open to the project given the fact that we were focused on (the city’s own C&D site),” Freeman-Wilson said.
City staff met with Maya Energy representatives in the last few weeks, she said.
“We had a meeting to advise them of what our concerns were, primarily being that the project that was approved by the council and the project that was ultimately submitted to IDEM are vastly different,” Freeman-Wilson said Wednesday. “They believe it’s the same project, but if you look at the details that were presented, there are differences.”
'We've not moved away from that'
She said city staff also indicated to them Gary government continues to pursue a public/private partnership to host its own C&D site.
The move is estimated to save the city $20 million in transportation costs and tipping fees for in-house demolition projects, as well as reaping financial benefits when the materials are recycled or reused.
“We’ve not moved away from that. And we believe that (Maya) could be a conflict,” Freeman-Wilson said.
The company’s preferred location — next door to Steel City Academy, 2650 W. 35th Ave. in Gary — is also problematic, she said.
She maintained Gary leaders may be open to furthering conversations with them about alternative locations, but the project scope must be made clear.
Companies interested in partnering with the city on the C&D waste facility submitted RFQs last year. Maya Energy was not one of them, she said.
The two bidders were Republic Services and Gary Material Supply, she added, though a final determination has yet to be made.
The city’s proposal for a C&D waste site sparked outcry early this year, when Freeman-Wilson pushed for state legislation exempting Gary from a state law — that only applies to Lake County — requiring landfills be at least a half-mile from homes.
Under the plan, Gary could have established an open space within 600 feet of nearby homes to hold reclaimed building materials from demolished houses, such as brick, stone and wood, until they could be reused, recycled or permanently disposed of.
Freeman-Wilson said they no longer are pursuing that avenue.
Gerald Bishop, the attorney for Maya Energy's project principal, Jimmy Ventura, did not return a message requesting comment.