Mayor Brian Snedecor keeps Hobart posted in video sessions

He said police have been at parks to remind people to keep a safe distance from each other.

In another Hobart Hotline session, Police Chief Rick Zormier said crime and calls for service have been down in Hobart since the state's stay-at-home order was enacted.

Zormier said domestic disputes and family fights have been among the calls the department continues to receive.

He encouraged people to be respectful of others amid the coronavirus crisis.

“Try to exhibit some patience and kindness with each other as opposed to wearing your feelings on your sleeve,” Zormier said.

Fire Chief Randy Smith said the Fire Department has been modernized following the acquisition of two rescue pumpers, an ambulance and breathing apparatus for firefighters.

Smith said one of the new rescue pumpers is at the station on Colorado Street and the other is located at the station near Hillman Park.

The trucks are equipped with a variety of modern equipment, including new rescue tools and thermal cameras.