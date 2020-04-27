Mayor Brian Snedecor keeps Hobart posted in video sessions

HOBART — The Hobart Hotline is open.
Mayor Brian Snedecor has been hosting weekly Hobart Hotline video sessions to keep residents informed of city matters while the coronavirus prevents the municipality from conducting regular gatherings at City Hall.
The virtual meetings, which have included several city officials and State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, take place at noon each Wednesday and Friday.
It was during one recent Hobart Hotline meeting that Parks Director Kelly Goodpaster announced the Hobart Community Pool won't open in 2020.
“This was a very difficult decision to make,” Goodpaster said.
She said the uncertainty involving the coronavirus was among the factors that prompted the decision.
“I don't think we will ever regret being too cautious,” Goodpaster said.
A remodeling project is planned to take place in the fall at the pool property. With the facility closed this year, that work could get underway sooner than scheduled, Goodpaster said.
That project involves several enhancements, including new bathrooms and concession stand upgrades.
Snedecor said the public is encouraged to exercise and get some fresh air at Hobart's parks, but social distancing must be practiced.
He said police have been at parks to remind people to keep a safe distance from each other.
In another Hobart Hotline session, Police Chief Rick Zormier said crime and calls for service have been down in Hobart since the state's stay-at-home order was enacted.
Zormier said domestic disputes and family fights have been among the calls the department continues to receive.
He encouraged people to be respectful of others amid the coronavirus crisis.
“Try to exhibit some patience and kindness with each other as opposed to wearing your feelings on your sleeve,” Zormier said.
Fire Chief Randy Smith said the Fire Department has been modernized following the acquisition of two rescue pumpers, an ambulance and breathing apparatus for firefighters.
Smith said one of the new rescue pumpers is at the station on Colorado Street and the other is located at the station near Hillman Park.
The trucks are equipped with a variety of modern equipment, including new rescue tools and thermal cameras.
Assisting small businesses was a topic in another recent Hobart Hotline session with Beck and Beth Jacobson, Hobart's assistant director of development.
“We're here for you and we're going to try and help you through this,” Beck said to small business owners.
She also explained the Northwest Indiana Small Business Task Force was formed to develop methods of assisting small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Snedecor, Crown Point Mayor David Uran, local chambers of commerce and others are associated with the task force.
“I know a lot of small businesses, right now they're wondering what is the short- and long-term vision for them,” Snedecor said.
The Hobart Hotline sessions are available on the Hobart Special Events Facebook page. The videos also are posted on Hobart's website, cityofhobart.org.
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.