WINFIELD — Winfield has a new councilman.
Joe Mays was the only candidate to file for the vacancy left by the resignation of Bridget Baird last month, and he was officially elected in a party caucus Monday night. Mays and Baird are the only Democratic council candidates on the November ballot for the five seats. Baird will still appear on the ballot, although she is no longer a candidate because her resignation came after the deadline for withdrawal.
Baird, a special education teacher for the Lake Central School Corp., resigned Aug. 23 because she no longer has sufficient time to devote to council duties following the unexpected death of her mother. Her father also has serious health issues, and she is caring for him in addition to teaching. She was serving her first term on the council.
In her letter of resignation, Baird said, "Accepting a role in public service means you are making the choice to dedicate your time and yourself to the service of others. It has been my honor to serve those in my community since taking office in 2016. Unfortunately, the recent death of my mother compounded my already busy life. At this time, I do not feel I have the mental bandwidth and the time needed to serve the people I represent."
She thanked the community for its support in helping her initiate such new programs as movies in the park, yoga in the park, the town's Harvest Festival and Disabilities Awareness Month. She said she obtained funding for new programs by helping write grant requests and getting sponsors.
"I am humbled by all the support I have been given by my community, and it is for this reason I feel it is now in the best interest of my community to simply step back for a bit while I sort through my grief. I hope to one day be able to return to serving my community, either in the political realm or other capacities."
Baird told The Times she supported Mays' selection as her replacement. Mays, 49, is a project manager for Sullair LLC in Michigan City. Although active in the community, he has never run for office before this year's election.
Only one of the four town Democratic precinct committeemen attended the caucus, but county Democratic Party Chairman Jim Weiser declared Mays the winner and he will be eligible to take his seat at Tuesday's council meeting.
Of his election, Mays said, "I'm excited to help the team serve the community. I will work with the entire council. I wish Bridget the best of luck and look forward to serving the people of Winfield."