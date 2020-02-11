McClory officially takes over as bishop of Gary Diocese

He donned the bishop’s ring and the pointed headgear called a miter, took hold of the traditional shepherd’s staff (called a crosier) and was greeted by loud applause from those in the audience at the climax of the more than two-hour ceremony.

Following the traditional Mass and communion, McClory processed around the church to give his first Episcopal blessing and then addressed the assembly.

He thanked Pope Francis “for his confidence in me,” his family and everyone who took part in the service and vowed to the assembly, “My heart is full of love. I will love and honor you all the days of my life.”

The audience replied with more applause.

The Rev. Martin Dobrzynski, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel in Schererville, said the ordination of a bishop is a signature event in the life of a priest and the Roman Catholic diocese he oversees.

“It is more than the appointment of a chief administer,” Dobrzynski said. It is a member of the church reaching the highest sacrament of the church’s hierarchy of holy orders: Deacon, Priest and Bishop.