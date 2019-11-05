HAMMOND — Four City Council candidates enthusiastically embraced this year by Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. have bested their opponents for three at-large seats and the city's 3rd District seat.
In Hammond’s 3rd District, Barry Tyler Jr., a Democrat, won by an exceptionally wide margin against GOP candidate Jeffrey E. MacDonald.
Tyler, 35, of Hammond, works as director of regional impact for Leadership for Educational Equity for the Illinois and Northwest Indiana region. He has served as a football coach at Hammond High School for the last 14 years.
Two sitting council members — Dan Spitale and Janet Venecz — and a new face to local politics, Katrina D. Alexander, made up the Democratic ticket for the at-large race. Their apparent victories Tuesday night kept Hammond Republican Party Chair Charles Kallas from joining the council as the lone Republican.
"I am so grateful and honored and privileged to be selected," Alexander said when reached Tuesday night. "My goal is to continue supporting families in the district and our city as a whole and I'm just looking forward to see great things happen."
Earlier this year in a stunning upset, Tyler and Alexander defeated longtime city council incumbents Anthony Higgs and Bob Markovich in the primaries.
Kallas, a frequent critic of the mayor online and in the conservative Facebook group MX Cartoons, attempted to get Alexander kicked off the ballot last month, a move that would have automatically secured him a council seat. The Lake County Elections Board rejected his challenge. Kallas is an electrician with ArcelorMittal.
With her win Tuesday, Venecz, a retired insurance agent, secured a third full term on the council.
Spitale, a veteran realtor with McColly Real Estate and retired steelworker, has served four terms as the council’s vice president, as a commissioner on the Lake County Economic Development Commission, and as board member of the Lake County Solid Waste Management District.
Alexander, 36, is an educator with the School City of East Chicago. She graduated in 2001 from Hammond High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Purdue Northwest.
McDermott, who ran opposed, will be entering his fifth term as mayor come Jan. 1.