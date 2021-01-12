Meals on Wheels launches new volunteer campaign

MERRILLVILLE — Meals on Wheels announces a new volunteer campaign, “Warm Up Winter!”

the organization is looking for volunteers to deliver the meals, provided by Meals on Wheels. Volunteers can spend as little as 90 minutes twice a month to help with deliveries.

The number of clients and meals the group is serving means Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana urgently needs volunteer meal delivery drivers throughout Lake and Porter counties, with the most urgent need in Portage, Hobart, Lake Station, Merrillville, Hammond, and Lowell.

Register now for an upcoming volunteer driver training by contacting Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org. Attendance is limited.

Training is offered at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Portage YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road or at 1 p.m. Feb. 2. at Meals on Wheels, 8446 Virginia St., Merrillville.

Founded in 1977, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers 1,300 nutritious meals each day with a wellness check and friendly visit to people in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties.

Meals on Wheels goes beyond just the meal. Volunteers are trained to deliver a personal connection and wellness check with every single meal.

