Medical front-line workers ride for free on South Shore trains

CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line is showing its appreciation for medical professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic by offering them free train free rides during May and June.
"Many health care workers and medical personnel have continued to ride with us to their jobs since the pandemic started," said Michael Noland, president of South Shore Line.
"We not only want to show our appreciation for their ridership but also for the work they are doing in their critical jobs on the front lines,” he said. "Their selflessness has not gone unnoticed, and we want to express our sincere appreciation."
To ride for free, medical personnel need only present a valid work identification that shows they are employed at a hospital, doctor’s office, medical facility or local fire department.
Any medical personnel who have purchased a paper monthly ticket for May can request a refund by going to mysouthshoreline.com/contact. Those who have purchased a digital monthly ticket for May via the mobile app can request a refund by emailing App Support in the app menu and attaching a photo of their valid work identification.
Front line workers are also encouraged to participate in the #ssltothefrontline giveaway contest on Facebook for a chance to win tickets and a goody bag. Front line workers riding the train are invited to post a photo while on the train, along with the hashtag #ssltothefrontline, and share something about themselves.
"All submissions will be featured on social media to allow the public to thank those who are providing critical services during this difficult time," the train service said.
The South Shore Line continues to monitor direction provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Indiana and Illinois officials as it pertains to the stay-at-home orders.
The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport.
