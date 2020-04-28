Medical front-line workers ride for free on South Shore trains

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHESTERTON — The South Shore Line is showing its appreciation for medical professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic by offering them free train free rides during May and June.

"Many health care workers and medical personnel have continued to ride with us to their jobs since the pandemic started," said Michael Noland, president of South Shore Line.

"We not only want to show our appreciation for their ridership but also for the work they are doing in their critical jobs on the front lines,” he said. "Their selflessness has not gone unnoticed, and we want to express our sincere appreciation."

To ride for free, medical personnel need only present a valid work identification that shows they are employed at a hospital, doctor’s office, medical facility or local fire department.

Any medical personnel who have purchased a paper monthly ticket for May can request a refund by going to mysouthshoreline.com/contact. Those who have purchased a digital monthly ticket for May via the mobile app can request a refund by emailing App Support in the app menu and attaching a photo of their valid work identification.