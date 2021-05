Medical helicopter called to crash scene at I-80 and Cline Avenue, police say

LAKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80 near Cline Avenue, Indiana State Police said.

ISP's dispatch center was unable to provide details on the crash, citing an ongoing investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department, but confirmed state troopers were assisting at the scene.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez was not immediately available for comment.

Traffic was jammed about 1:40 p.m. in the area as the result of the earlier crash, ISP said.

Around the same time of the crash at I-80 and Cline Avenue, Hammond police were responding to a crash at 169th Street at Cline Avenue, Lt. Steve Kellogg said. It didn't appear to involve any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.

