Meet police, have fun at National Night Out events

Police across Northwest Indiana will celebrate National Night Out Tuesday by welcoming families to events intended to build community trust, fight violence and prevent crime.
Cedar Lake
National Night Out events start at 6 p.m. at the Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave.
Dyer
Get to know police officers from 5 to 9 p.m. at Central Park. Check out patrol vehicles, K-9s, bike patrol equipment and SWAT gear. There also will be free food, games, music, prizes, crime prevention tips and handouts and guest appearances by various law enforcement agencies from throughout the Region.
East Chicago
Mayor Anthony Copeland, Police Chief Frank Smith and members of the East Chicago Police Department will be on hand from 5 to 8 p.m. at Washington Park pool, 1615 E. 142nd St. Enjoy music, food, a bike raffle and a visit from the Lake County sheriff’s helicopter at Block Stadium.
Hammond
A magic show will be part of festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Aquatic Play Center at Wolf Lake, 2100 Calumet Ave.
Hobart
View K-9s and displays by the Police and Fire departments and the Northwest Regional SWAT team from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th St. There will be bounce houses, live music and fireworks. Families also will have an opportunity to meet the Police Department’s new school resource officer.
Gary
Police will spread a message of anti-violence from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at James Reed Park, located at 14th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street. There will be food, games, music, green urbanism, equipment displays, K-9 demonstrations, safety tips, giveaways, vendors, movies in the park and more.
Merrillville
All town residents are invited to events from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Municipal Complex, 7820 Broadway. Residents of Ward 2 also can gather at Meadowland Park at 54th Avenue and Madison Street.
Munster
The town’s 22nd annual National Night Out Against Crime is set for 5 to 9 p.m. at the Munster Community Pool, 8837 Calumet Ave. This year’s event will including swimming, kids’ games and bounce houses, door prizes, a magic show, police and fire vehicle displays, a police helicopter landing, a barrel car train ride, SWAT vehicle and equipment displays, K-9 demonstrations, music, child identification cards, crime prevention information and more.
Portage
Police vehicles will be on display from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Founders Square Park. Visitors can talk with officers, watch K-9 demonstrations, learn about crime prevention and enjoy food.
Schererville
National Night Out events are planned from 6 to 9 p.m. at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St.
Valparaiso
Officers from the K-9 team, Bicycle Unit, Patrol Division and Detective Division will visit several neighborhoods from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Events planned later this month
The Lake Station Police and Fire departments will present Community Safety Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverview Park. Activities will include giveaways, raffles, safety tips, food, K-9 demonstrations, public safety vehicle displays, school supplies, haircuts and music.
Griffith Public Safety and Community Day, formerly known as the Public Safety Extravaganza, is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at Central Park. The annual event includes public safety displays, games for kids, bounce houses, a live deejay, photo booth, a magic show, visits from Ronald McDonald, Darren the DARE Lion, Disney princesses. Nonprofits, school clubs and sports teams and other groups also will be raising funds, recruiting new members and distributing information.
