Meet police, have fun at National Night Out events
National Night Out brings together police, communities

Valparaiso police Officers Jerame Simpson, left, and Joe Hall introduce children to their dogs Rico and Femmy during National Night Out in 2016. Valparaiso police are among several local departments planning events for the nationwide event Tuesday.

 Damian Rico, file, The Times

Police across Northwest Indiana will celebrate National Night Out Tuesday by welcoming families to events intended to build community trust, fight violence and prevent crime.

Cedar Lake

National Night Out events start at 6 p.m. at the Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave.

Dyer

Get to know police officers from 5 to 9 p.m. at Central Park. Check out patrol vehicles, K-9s, bike patrol equipment and SWAT gear. There also will be free food, games, music, prizes, crime prevention tips and handouts and guest appearances by various law enforcement agencies from throughout the Region.

East Chicago

Mayor Anthony Copeland, Police Chief Frank Smith and members of the East Chicago Police Department will be on hand from 5 to 8 p.m. at Washington Park pool, 1615 E. 142nd St. Enjoy music, food, a bike raffle and a visit from the Lake County sheriff’s helicopter at Block Stadium.

Hammond

A magic show will be part of festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Aquatic Play Center at Wolf Lake, 2100 Calumet Ave.

Hobart

View K-9s and displays by the Police and Fire departments and the Northwest Regional SWAT team from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th St. There will be bounce houses, live music and fireworks. Families also will have an opportunity to meet the Police Department’s new school resource officer.

Gary

Police will spread a message of anti-violence from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at James Reed Park, located at 14th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street. There will be food, games, music, green urbanism, equipment displays, K-9 demonstrations, safety tips, giveaways, vendors, movies in the park and more.

Merrillville

All town residents are invited to events from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Municipal Complex, 7820 Broadway. Residents of Ward 2 also can gather at Meadowland Park at 54th Avenue and Madison Street.

Munster

The town’s 22nd annual National Night Out Against Crime is set for 5 to 9 p.m. at the Munster Community Pool, 8837 Calumet Ave. This year’s event will including swimming, kids’ games and bounce houses, door prizes, a magic show, police and fire vehicle displays, a police helicopter landing, a barrel car train ride, SWAT vehicle and equipment displays, K-9 demonstrations, music, child identification cards, crime prevention information and more.

Portage

Police vehicles will be on display from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Founders Square Park. Visitors can talk with officers, watch K-9 demonstrations, learn about crime prevention and enjoy food.

Schererville

National Night Out events are planned from 6 to 9 p.m. at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St.

Valparaiso

Officers from the K-9 team, Bicycle Unit, Patrol Division and Detective Division will visit several neighborhoods from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Events planned later this month

The Lake Station Police and Fire departments will present Community Safety Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverview Park. Activities will include giveaways, raffles, safety tips, food, K-9 demonstrations, public safety vehicle displays, school supplies, haircuts and music.

Griffith Public Safety and Community Day, formerly known as the Public Safety Extravaganza, is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at Central Park. The annual event includes public safety displays, games for kids, bounce houses, a live deejay, photo booth, a magic show, visits from Ronald McDonald, Darren the DARE Lion, Disney princesses. Nonprofits, school clubs and sports teams and other groups also will be raising funds, recruiting new members and distributing information.

