Meet police, have fun at National Night Out events

Police across Northwest Indiana will celebrate National Night Out Tuesday by welcoming families to events intended to build community trust, fight violence and prevent crime.

Cedar Lake

National Night Out events start at 6 p.m. at the Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave.

Dyer

Get to know police officers from 5 to 9 p.m. at Central Park. Check out patrol vehicles, K-9s, bike patrol equipment and SWAT gear. There also will be free food, games, music, prizes, crime prevention tips and handouts and guest appearances by various law enforcement agencies from throughout the Region.

East Chicago

Mayor Anthony Copeland, Police Chief Frank Smith and members of the East Chicago Police Department will be on hand from 5 to 8 p.m. at Washington Park pool, 1615 E. 142nd St. Enjoy music, food, a bike raffle and a visit from the Lake County sheriff’s helicopter at Block Stadium.

Hammond

A magic show will be part of festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Aquatic Play Center at Wolf Lake, 2100 Calumet Ave.

Hobart