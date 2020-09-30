Memorial honors fallen first responders

HIGHLAND — Some have the chance to serve, while others have the opportunity to remember that service, even if it comes after someone pays the ultimate price.
North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan and the Region’s first responders will dedicate the Fallen Heroes Memorial at 9 a.m. Saturday at the southeast corner of Wicker Memorial Park.
In a little more than a year, the memorial to police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services who died in the line of duty in East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting has gone from concept to reality.
Mrvan credited Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak for the idea and the generosity of the public that made it all possible.
“Highland has, sadly, lost two police officers in the line of duty,” Banasiak said. “Our town has named parks in memory of Donald R. Sheppard and Robert J. Markley and has dedicated monuments in the parks to those officers, but I wanted to do more to ensure those in the township who have made the ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten.”
Embracing the proposal, Mrvan began working with Banasiak to assemble a coalition of first responders from Whiting, East Chicago, Hammond, Munster and Highland.
“Since it was dedicated nearly a century ago, Wicker Memorial Park has been a serene setting for people to honor and remember those who have given their lives in service to our country,” Mrvan said. “It seems fitting for the park to also be a place of reflection and memorializing our first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice as they protected us here at home.”
Mrvan noted that since the committee broke ground for the memorial last fall, residents, businesses and civic groups have donated to purchase bricks, granite inlays and reflection benches that have been incorporated into the project. Some donors, including families of fallen service personnel, have personalized the bricks and inlays to commemorate a special event in their lives, including graduations, anniversaries and memorials.
More than 160 individuals, businesses and corporations have donated to the project.
Businesses involved in the project include Dean’s Landscaping of Schererville, Hillside Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Highland and The Idea Factory of Crown Point. A plaque will honor memorial donors.
Guest speakers for the dedication include Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez, former Lake County Sheriff Roy Dominguez, David Mata of Indiana Professional Firefighters East Chicago Local 365, BP Manager of Operations of Whiting Refinery Pat Conrath; Banasiak and Mrvan. Social distancing and mask guidelines will apply.
Donations are still being accepted for the memorial. To learn more or to donate, visit NTTfallenheroes.org. To reserve a spot at the ceremony, call Memorial Coordinator Renee Ramos at 219-838-3420.
