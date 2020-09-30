Memorial honors fallen first responders

HIGHLAND — Some have the chance to serve, while others have the opportunity to remember that service, even if it comes after someone pays the ultimate price.

North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan and the Region’s first responders will dedicate the Fallen Heroes Memorial at 9 a.m. Saturday at the southeast corner of Wicker Memorial Park.

In a little more than a year, the memorial to police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services who died in the line of duty in East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting has gone from concept to reality.

Mrvan credited Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak for the idea and the generosity of the public that made it all possible.

“Highland has, sadly, lost two police officers in the line of duty,” Banasiak said. “Our town has named parks in memory of Donald R. Sheppard and Robert J. Markley and has dedicated monuments in the parks to those officers, but I wanted to do more to ensure those in the township who have made the ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten.”

Embracing the proposal, Mrvan began working with Banasiak to assemble a coalition of first responders from Whiting, East Chicago, Hammond, Munster and Highland.