Summer Enrichment Camps

Just because it’s summer vacation doesn’t mean the learning has to stop, even for the littlest students. The Munster Parks Department will hold a summer enrichment program at Elliot Elementary School this summer.

“We hire about 16 teachers,” said Barb Holajter, superintendent of recreation with the Munster Parks Department. “The kids learn traditional subjects like math, science and English, but with a fun spin on it.”

In addition to these classes, the summer enrichment program offers classes in cooking, pasta making, art, coding and others. Language and culture classes are also offered, as well as a special social awareness class entitled “You Grow Girl.”

The summer enrichment program will be held in two sessions of two weeks each, with two classes per day. The classes are available from pre-K to 8th grade levels.

Cost is $75 for Munster residents or $85 for nonresidents.

Munster also offers various summer camps, from the traditional kids camp, to sports camps, half day camps, and pint size camps in July for children ages 3-8.