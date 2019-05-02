After the accidental death in May 2018 of 12-year-old Chance Jurgens at Sunnyside Park just down the street from his home, the Munster Parks Department set out to do something significant to remember him.
Chance, described as a brilliant boy with Asperger syndrome, is the inspiration for Chance’s Kingdom, a sensory play area at his favorite park with all new equipment including giant flowers that kids can play as a musical instruments, a large Sensory Arch, and colorful rubber mulch.
“We’ve been working with Chance’s family throughout this process, and they are very happy we went this direction,” said Greg Vitale, director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Munster. The playground opened last month.
In addition to the improvements at Sunnyside Park, the town and the parks department have much more in store for the many recreation areas this year.
These arise from the master plan the Munster Parks Department created last year. It included recommendations from professional recreational assessment firms, as well as a community survey, to find how the parks could support a modern and sustainable quality of life for Munster residents.
Among the improvement plans underway, “Orchard Park has been a passive park for many years,” Vitale said. “We’re adding a playground there sometime this spring. The equipment has already been ordered and purchased.”
West Lakes Park, home to one of Munster’s oldest playgrounds, will be getting a high-flying upgrade.
“We’re creating an airport-themed playground,” Vitale said. “This is unlike anything in Northwest Indiana right now.” Plans include four “terminals” and an airplane, according to Vitale.
There's plenty for adults too.
“We just finished a huge renovation at the golf course,” Vitale said. “We eliminated dozens of bunkers. We basically changed the entire layout. The course was very difficult, but we wanted to make it so that it’s still extremely challenging but also fun for people who are new to golf.
“People who haven’t been there for a while will be really impressed. We’ve had a 30% increase in golfers this year.”
One of the centerpieces of the Parks Department, the Munster Community Market, is going to be revamped, according to Vitale. For starters, the market will be moved from Sundays to 3-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
The venue is also changing, says Vitale. “It’s going to be at Community Park this year. We think it’s a little more personal with the trees and shelters.”
In addition to the atmosphere, Community Park has a lot more action during the week with sports games, Vitale said.
“We already have a lot of vendors really excited about that. It makes it a lot easier for us to get produce and farmers,” he said.
“We’re moving them to where the people already are.”
“I think it’s very exciting that it’s moving to the north side of town. Our vendors are very excited about it,” Barb Holajter, superintendent of recreation with the Munster Parks Department, says of the market.
Munster Parks also holds many special events throughout the year.
“Our first event of the season is the annual car show,” said Holajter of the event scheduled for 2-8 p.m. May 4 at the Munster Community Pool. “We show about 200 cars. We have business vendors and car vendors, as well as food and a DJ. It’s a nice way to start the summer.”
Also in May is the annual Cash for Clutter event, 1-7 p.m. May 11, at the community pool. Munster’s garage-sale type event is a big draw, according to Holajter.
“If you’re cleaning out your house, doing some spring cleaning, bring it over because you’ll get a lot more people than just having a garage sale at your home,” she said of the event open only to residents with their own items to sell.
The ever-popular Touch-a-Truck event is back in Community Park this year, starting at 9:30 a.m. June 14.
“We’ve added a half hour early start time this year just for kids with special needs,” Holajter said.
All kids can explore the many vehicles and learn about them, Holajter said. “They can get in there and honk the horn, that’s really cool to them.”
“Kids get to sit in the police car with a policeman, and he shows them how to turn the lights on, that’s probably one of the favorites every year.”
Following last year’s success, the Ride a Bike program is back for 2019.
“We set up a path in the parking lot where kids can ride during Touch-a-Truck,” Holajter said. “First they get a helmet, then they ride their bikes through a sort of obstacle course with stop signs and turns. Firemen watch along the way,” she added. At the end of the ride, the Munster Parks Department has donated bikes available for kids who may need them.
Another great family event is Music in the Park with Arts.
“We added the art component last year to be more communitywide. Anyone with an interest in art can come set up a booth for free if they register in advance,” Holajter said.
Creative businesses can set up booths as long as they have an art project that kids can participate in.
“Last year we had Franklin Pest Solutions, and they made butterflies out of papier-mache,” Holajter said.
Munster’s celebrated wine festival, Grape Escape, features several Indiana wineries as well as 3 Floyds Brewing. Live music, vendors and food also are available for some grown-up fun.
“It’s one of the only things we do for adults so it’s nice to have them have their day out,” said Holajter.
And the Munster Parks Department would not overlook their residents’ best friends. Centennial Park’s dog park is being revamped, Vitale says.
“We just added a seating and shelter area and improved the drainage in the fall. In the spring, we will be replacing the dog park amenities and adding a fire hydrant and dog leash hangers,” Vitale said.
Joining the new and improved dog park is the annual Pooch-A-Palooza, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 18 at Centennial Park. The event features pet-related vendors, dog contests, seminars on care and much more, says Holajter.