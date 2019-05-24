MUNSTER — The mind and body are one, mental health experts said at a symposium here Wednesday. So the health care system should stop treating them as separate.
"The brain is like the computer of our body," said Jennifer Jimenez, a nurse practitioner for behavioral health services at Community Healthcare System. "Our brain and our body are connected. They're not two separate entities. ... They're intertwined. They work together, and they work against each other."
Community Healthcare System held the symposium at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, to illustrate how taking care of your physical needs can have a big impact on your mental wellness.
Jimenez noted how research has shown that exercise can increase the neurotransmitters that, when lacking, can cause depression and anxiety: endorphins, serotonin, dopamine. She said getting regular sleep and eating whole foods can also help a person stay mentally well, as can mental fitness exercises like reading, learning new things, doing puzzles, interacting with people, and limiting screen time.
She gave some statistics that demonstrate why this is so important: 1 in 5 Americans experience mental illness in a given year, 1 in 25 of them so seriously that it interferes with at least one major life activity. One in 5 kids ages 13 to 18 will have serious mental illness at some point in their lives. Mental illness is the third most common cause of hospitalization for people 18 to 44 years old, leading to 55 million emergency room visits a year. One in 4 primary care patients have a mental health complaint.
Becca Adduci, a licensed clinical social worker with the Louts Wellness Collective in Valparaiso, said she learned to treat her own depression and anxiety through mindfulness and breathing techniques.
"If we're going to eradicate the stigma, then why am I ashamed? Why am I hiding?" she said of sharing her story.
She noted that when people are anxious they tend to take shallow breaths, sending their nervous systems "into overdrive."
She led the audience in a breathing exercise and explained the concept of mindfulness, through the lens of a shower: "Pay attention to the scent of the soap, the water on your skin, the sounds of the shower."
"If you're practicing breathing work and you practice being present and mindful and forget what happened yesterday or what's happening tomorrow and just be here ... you can feel less depressed, less anxious," she said. "I don't think there's anything that mindfulness and breathing can't help with."
Aimee Boswinkle, a health coach and certified Reiki teacher from Northwest Indiana, said she has also kept her own mental health issues in check through breathing, as well as nutrition.
"I was an alcoholic, I was a drug addict, and I suffered from binge-eating disorder," she said.
Then she started learning more about body chemistry, and how it can be impacted by what we eat and our oxygen levels, that, if not done properly, can lead to anxiety and depression.
"Something as simple as breathing can shut that down," she said.
Added Boswinkle: "It's about sparking the change and getting rid of the stigma."