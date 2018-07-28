MERRILLVILLE — One of the parcels of property needed for a new community center is in the town's control.
Merrillville has bought one of the lots that made up the former Y&W theater on Broadway. The land came at a cost of $141,283, and Merrillville appropriated redevelopment money to fund the purchase, Town Manager Bruce Spires said.
Merrillville bought the lot from Tech Federal Credit Union.
The parcel is one of several on the Broadway corridor that Merrillville identified for the community center project, Spires said.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said efforts continue to acquire the other adjacent lots, which are owned by Triex. The total cost of those lots hasn't been disclosed.
After Merrillville obtains all of the land needed for the center, the next move to advance the community center initiative could be starting a capital campaign to help fund construction.
American Structurepoint was hired by the town in April to handle design work for the proposed facility. The company will create renderings and marketing materials Merrillville officials can use when they eventually begin fundraising efforts.
American Structurepoint became involved in the project after a different architectural firm in March told town officials the total cost of creating the facility was estimated to be about $30 million. Several Merrillville leaders said they thought that figure was excessive, and they expect the total cost will drop after American Structurepoint finishes its design work.
It hasn't yet been determined when construction would begin for the center or what would be offered there, but a feasibility analysis completed for the project indicates the facility should have between 60,000 and 120,000 square feet of space available.
The center would likely have a variety of amenities for athletic activities and other programs that would take place there.
The town has established a seven-person committee to provide recommendations for the community center project, including what would be featured at the complex. The Town Council would make the final decisions for the initiative.