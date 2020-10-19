Merrillville approves used car dealerships

MERRILLVILLE — Two used car dealerships have received Town Council approval, but the municipality will be watchful to ensure the businesses follow all town regulations.
The council recently approved special exception requests for separate dealerships proposed at 3112 W. 81st Ave. and 7809 Taft St.
Gul Shahzad is pursuing the 81st Avenue dealership.
Town officials have expressed a variety of concerns while the proposal was heard at the Board of Zoning Appeals and Town Council levels.
Parking, drainage and lighting have been among the issues discussed by the panels.
A representative for the project told the BZA more than 30 cars could fit on the property, but Merrillville has indicated a maximum of 21 used cars can be displayed at a time.
The approval also is contingent upon the completion of improvements to the site, including adding asphalt to a spot that is currently grass. The asphalt plans must first be reviewed by the Stormwater Management Utility to ensure the work won’t create drainage problems there.
Town officials also indicated lighting at the dealership can’t affect nearby properties.
“It cannot bleed on to the other folks surrounding your premises,” Town Attorney Jospeh Svetanoff said.
In addition to the 81st Avenue site, Willie Wright also was granted a special exception to open a used car dealership at 7809 Taft St.
“The location is perfect,” Wright said.
Up to 40 cars could be sold at a time there.
A different used car business was once in operation at the site, but the previous owner stopped the business for personal reasons.
Town officials stressed that both dealerships must have security cameras installed as soon as possible.
