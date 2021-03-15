Merrillville backs funding plan for youth organization

MERRILLVILLE — The town has signed off on another round of approvals associated with the proposed Epic United Volleyball Club facility, and some involve the municipality providing annual funding so the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana can offer programming there.

Merrillville will provide $225,000 per year for the next decade to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana to lease space in the 60,000-square-foot facility Epic plans to build adjacent to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center at 6600 Broadway, Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said.

The Town Council and Redevelopment Commission have supported resolutions that call for the municipality to use tax increment financing district dollars to provide the funding to the youth organization.

“After 10 years, we’re done,” Pettit said of the financing plan.

He said the funding proposal requires a public hearing and additional approvals from the town before it’s finalized.

The Epic facility will have four basketball courts that can be converted to eight volleyball courts, and the Boys & Girls Clubs could use about 15,000 square feet of space there, Pettit said.