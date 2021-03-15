 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merrillville backs funding plan for youth organization
alert urgent

Merrillville backs funding plan for youth organization

{{featured_button_text}}
Welcome to Merrillville
Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — The town has signed off on another round of approvals associated with the proposed Epic United Volleyball Club facility, and some involve the municipality providing annual funding so the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana can offer programming there.

Merrillville will provide $225,000 per year for the next decade to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana to lease space in the 60,000-square-foot facility Epic plans to build adjacent to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center at 6600 Broadway, Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said.

The Town Council and Redevelopment Commission have supported resolutions that call for the municipality to use tax increment financing district dollars to provide the funding to the youth organization.

“After 10 years, we’re done,” Pettit said of the financing plan.

He said the funding proposal requires a public hearing and additional approvals from the town before it’s finalized.

The Epic facility will have four basketball courts that can be converted to eight volleyball courts, and the Boys & Girls Clubs could use about 15,000 square feet of space there, Pettit said.

An agreement between the volleyball club and the Boys & Girls Clubs hasn’t yet been announced, but Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, has said there have been discussions about the youth organization using space there.

Merrillville currently owns the 3-acre parcel in which the Epic facility is proposed, and there is a purchase agreement in place to sell the land for about $86,000 to Epic. The entities could close on the sale around the end of March.

Town officials believe the project will complement the new community center, and the council approved a special exception authorizing the gymnasium to be constructed on the 3-acre property.

The Epic facility will be connected to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center with a covered breezeway. Pettit said Epic and the town could share courts at their facilities if additional space is needed for tournaments at either of the buildings.

He said construction of the Epic building could start in July or August.

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Electric cars on way, but buyers may not be ready

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts